MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A Mobile County Health Department spokesperson has confirmed a 4th case of Vibrio bacteria.

This case is different because it is a consumption case. The incident happened several months ago but it was only just confirmed to be the vibrio bacteria recently.

This is the second case of Vibro linked to the consumption of seafood, the other two incidents were contracted through open wounds.

