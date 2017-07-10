Man Charged With Rape in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — A man arrested in Baldwin County and charged with rape.

According to a press release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made to BCSO around 5:00 a.m. on July 9th of a possible sexual assault.

Deputies responded to Newberry Road off Highway 225 in the Bromley Community and discovered the assault victim transported herself to North Baldwin Infirmary.

James Earl “E. J.” Pruitt, 26, was an acquaintance of the victim. BCSO says the two were at a club in Mobile on the evening of July 8th. When the two left the club they went to Pruitt’s home. Authorities say Pruitt “choked, bit and sexually assaulted” the victim.

Pruitt was taken into custody and charged with Rape 1st degree. He has a $25,000 bond at the Baldwin County Correction Center.

