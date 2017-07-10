Man Charged With Rape in Baldwin County

By Published:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) — A man arrested in Baldwin County and charged with rape.

According to a press release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a call was made to BCSO around 5:00 a.m. on July 9th of a possible sexual assault.

Deputies responded to Newberry Road off Highway 225 in the Bromley Community and discovered the assault victim transported herself to North Baldwin Infirmary.

James Earl “E. J.” Pruitt, 26, was an acquaintance of the victim.  BCSO says the two were at a club in Mobile on the evening of July 8th. When the two left the club they went to Pruitt’s home. Authorities say Pruitt “choked, bit and sexually assaulted” the victim.

Pruitt was taken into custody and charged with Rape 1st degree.  He has a $25,000 bond at the Baldwin County Correction Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s