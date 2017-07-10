Local Governments Participating in Alabama “Back to School” Sales Tax Holiday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The start of the new school year is only a month away and the Alabama Department of Revenue released a list of local municipalities and governments participating in this year’s ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday.

The holiday which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 21 and running until midnight on Sunday, July 23.

In the News Five viewing area of Southwest Alabama, several county governments have already informed officials in Montgomery that they will be participating. They include the following:

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Conecuh County

Monroe County

Clarke County

Escambia County is not participating in the sales tax weekend and the state did not list Washington County.

Along with county governments, several municipalities also informed state officials they will be participating. Click on the following link to see the full list.

The holiday means the state, or any participating local government, will not collect a sales tax on covered items for the selected weekend. Covered items include school supplies, electronics, certain clothes, books, and other items.

The ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday began in 2006 when lawmakers in Montgomery passed an ordinance to change the Code of Alabama 1975. It was originally held on the first weekend in August but later moved to the third full weekend in July.