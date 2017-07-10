Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —

5:30 a.m. – It’s a good start for your Monday morning commute if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes. Both are flowing along nicely with light to medium traffic volume. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol continue to tell us no accidents they’re working this morning. One earlier accident in West Pensacola at West Fairfield Drive at North 57th Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of that accident and Fairfield Drive is blocked at this time.

5:06 a.m. – Our first check of traffic here on this Monday morning reveals things are looking good on both the Bayway and Causeway. Flowing along freely both directions with no issues through either of the tunnels. In Mobile both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents they’re working right now. We look good coming down I-65. In Pensacola we’ve got an accident at West Fairfield Drive at North 57th Avenue. It was a hit-and-run crash and looks like Fairfield Drive is blocked at this time so avoid that area for a few minutes. Beyond that though looks good in Pensacola.