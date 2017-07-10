K9 Teams Locate Man Lost in Woods

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — A Holt man is safe thanks to the efforts of K9 Teams from Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office and Okaloosa Correctional Institution, as well as other first responders.

The 48-year-old individual was reported missing from Leisure Lane around noon Sunday by family members who say he was confused and disoriented due to medications. A search of the immediate area did not turn up any clues.

OCI K9 “Pearl” and her handlers, along with OCSO K9 Deputies, tracked the individual down a dirt road, into the woods, and through the swap. He was located around 7:19 p.m. sleeping on a trail.

The man was exhausted and dehydrated but otherwise unharmed. He was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview for evaluation.

The OCSO wants to remind residents of two programs offered by the agency designed to help quickly locate loved ones who are confused or would be unable to look after themselves if they wandered away from their home.

Details on the Take Me Home program can be found on the OCSO web page at:

http://www.sheriff-okaloosa.org/resou…/take-me-home-program/

And the OCSO is also involved with Project Lifesaver.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtAsDCk6YJc&t=4s