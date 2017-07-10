Jail Graduation: “Greatest Moment” in Inmate’s Life

By Published:

A big day for five inmates at Mobile Metro Jail. They did a victory lap through the halls of the jail today. Not because they are being released from custody, but because they are completing the GED program that is made possible through the Goodwill Easter Seals organization. It took them several months to receive their GEDs. Many hope this will be the beginning of turning their lives around. Inmate Derek Wood says he hopes to leave his old life of drugs and crime behind. He, like the other inmates, is proud of himself. “I felt successful. I felt like a new man. I felt like I had reached goals.”

So far to date, 187 inmates have completed the GED program at Mobile Metro Jail.
They have to test at a 9th grade level, to enter the program.

