“It’s really disturbing,” Neighbors Shocked Man was Caught on Video Exposing Himself on their Street

The residents who live on Mehear Street in Prichard are on edge about what their children might see if they play outside in the yard after a man was caught on video performing a lewd act to himself in someone’s front yard.

“We had no idea he was outside doing that until we saw it on Facebook,” the woman who lives at the house says she has small children who could have easily walked outside to see something no child ever should. It wasn’t until another neighbor posted a video of the man that she realized he was just a few feet away from her front door.

“I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” she said. “It’s really disturbing because of the simple fact that we all have kids. It’s just a shame…..for somebody that sick to do something like that.”

Prichard police are searching for the man they believe to be in his early twenties driving a black Dodge Avenger.

The neighbors we spoke to say they don’t recognize him as someone who lives around there.

Whitley Elementary School is less than a block away, and although school is out for summer vacation, there are still several children who typically play outside in the neighborhood.

“They need to catch him and arrest him because that’s sick. We all got kids,” the woman said.

Prichard Police ask anyone with information that may lead to identifying the suspect contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211 or 911.