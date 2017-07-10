Hurricane Dennis in 2005

Hurricane Dennis was compact but still powerful on July 10th, 2005. Mobile and southern Baldwin counties were ordered to evacuate.

Dennis made landfall near Navarre Beach as a category three storm. Winds were near 120 mph but the eye was only about 10 miles across. Coastal damage blended with damage from Hurricane Ivan in the previous year. Dennis carried enough punch inland to Alabama to almost repeat in Atmore the damage seen from Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Here are some stats from the Mobile office of the National Weather Service. For more, check this link.

Dennis’ landfall was 2:25 pm Sunday, July 10, 2005 near Navarre Beach Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane.

Highest Wind Gusts…

NAVARRE…Peak gust from NE at 121 mph at 2:19 pm

NEAR PENSACOLA AIRPORT…GUST FROM NW at 96 mph at 2:47 pm

MARY ESTHER…Peak gust 102 mph

VALPARAISO (VPS)…Peak gust 83 mph at 2:40 pm

PENSACOLA NAS (NPA)…Peak gust 58 mph at 2:54 pm

NICEVILLE FLORIDA…Peak gust 70 mph

MOBILE (USS ALABAMA)…Peak gust from N at 77 mph at 2:48 pm

PENSACOLA (PNS)…Peak gust from W at 93 mph

Two-Day rain totals (ending at 1159 pm July 10)…

MOBILE (MOB) 3.71

SEMMES 4.25

MILTON 7.01

MOLINO 4.23

MUNSON 6.93

Preliminary Storm Tide

DESTIN EAST PASS 4.6 feet

POINT CADET 3.5 feet

CEDAR POINT 3.5 feet

PERDIDO PASS 4.1 feet

SANTA ROSA SOUND 5.0 feet

PENSACOLA 5.5 feet