Hundreds Gathered to Celebrate the Life of Henry Wise

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Hundreds gathered Sunday on the Bluff at Bayside Academy in Daphne to celebrate the life of recent graduate, Henry Wise.

The celebration was lead by a bag piper followed by fellow graduates in Henry’s class. There was an open microphone where anyone could step up and share a memory they collected with the teen.

Family, friends and others cried, laughed and remembered Henry Wise. Here are a few of those memories.

“We all know that Henry was really funny and he brought lots of life and joy to everyone of us or you wouldn’t be here. He made life seem simple and free.”

“God gave Henry a great heart a big smile, and he touched a lot of lives.”

“Made you feel like you had more of yourself in you. And even frustration. If you were frustrated with Henry, it was the most frustrated you had ever been with anyone.”

“We had a special bond and that always drove us to be the best. I loved him so much and since we were both only boys we could always stick together.”

“There is a lot of people here and not many open seats, but where I happen to sit tonight, right beside me was an empty seat and Henry was right there.”

“He had this charisma about him that made others flock to him. When you’re with him you didn’t plan for tomorrow, you simply enjoyed today and that is how Henry lived his life.”

“Henry was one of my best friends and any number of these people out here would tell you the same and I think that speaks to his character and what he had inside of him was truly like nothing like I’ve ever seen in anyone else.”

“This place is better because of him, and we are better because of him.”

“And I know exactly where Henry is. Henry will be in all of our hearts forever and as Mark said he is with Jesus now and he is having the time of his life up there. And he will be with us forever so in that way we will never lose Henry.”

Wise was riding a jet ski in Port St. Joe, Florida, east of Panama City Beach on July 4th when it collided with a boat. He hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities, family and volunteers alike are still searching for the missing teen.