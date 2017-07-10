Georgia teen dies after jump at Alabama park

By Published:

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) – A Georgia teenager has died after officials say he jumped off a rock into a creek at an Alabama state park.

DeKalb County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Edmonson tells local media that 18-year-old Mason Tompkins of Acworth died Saturday afternoon at High Falls Park.

Edmonson says Tompkins had jumped off of one of the higher rocks at the park into the creek. He didn’t resurface.

Tompkins’ official cause of death is under investigation.

Tompkins graduated from Harrison High School in Acworth in 2017. He was expected to study political science and play football at Berry College.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

