Deputies Arrest Man for Pharmacy Break-In in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – A 47-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning for a break-in at a pharmacy in Baldwin County.

Toby Anderson was arrested by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Baldwin County Jail. At this time, Anderson is charged with burglary third-degree, possession of a controlled substance, and attempting to elude, which is a misdemeanor crime. His bond was set at $26,000.

The burglary occurred at Lillian Pharmacy on Highway 98 around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Baldwin County Sheriff says an alarm went off inside the business when the suspect was breaking in. A deputy was nearby and apprehended Anderson who was still on the scene.

