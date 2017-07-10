“Cooler Crook” Targets Yeti, Steals More than $5,000 in Merchandise

Mobile police are looking for a man caught on surveillance camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a hardware store.

The break-in happened early Monday morning around 12:30 at Springhill Ace on Old Shell road near Mcgregor avenue. Even though it happened in the middle of the night it is surprising when you consider the location and how many stores are around this shopping center. Managers say it appears he pried the door open to gain entry, then steals 5 soft shell coolers that are all tied together. But he isn’t done. He then comes back and picks up three medium sized coolers, before returning for a large cooler. He fills it up with as many as 40 Yeti cooler cups before finally leaving for good. These Yeti items are not cheap, owners say they are out about 5 grand from the theft. Allen Carter is following the story and you will hear from the folks at the store on News 5 at 10.