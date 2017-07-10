Congress Returns After July 4 Recess

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is still trying to send President Donald Trump his first unqualified legislative triumph, nearly six months after Republicans grabbed full control of Washington.

Now, lawmakers are returning from their July 4 recess with an added objective – averting some full-blown political disasters.

The GOP campaign to repeal Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law is bogged down in the Senate and flirting with collapse.

Efforts to pass a budget are stuck, there’s no tax code overhaul package, spending bills are in limbo and it’s unclear how leaders will find the votes to avert a federal default.

The difficulties flow from Republican divisions that are threatening to sink top GOP priorities.