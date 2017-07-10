Charlie Gard High Court Ruling Today

LONDON, U.K. (CBS) — The battle for Charlie Gard’s future is being decided today at London’s High Court where judges will determine whether he can receive experimental treatment or if his life support should be turned off.

Britain’s highest court is deciding the fate of the 11-month-old Charlie Gard with a very rare genetic condition. The baby’s parents have been fighting for months to take him to the U.S. for treatment, pleading to bring Charlie to the U.S., arguing the new drugs would help him get a 10 percent chance to live.

Charlie’s rare mitochondrial disease has left him blind, deaf, and unable to move his limbs.

Doctors at the Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being treated, initially said the experimental treatment would only prolong his suffering. Now the hospital requested a new court hearing after researchers outside of Britain found the new treatment might help.

On Sunday, Charlie’s parents delivered a petition to the hospital with 350,000 signatures supporting their please to take their son to the United States.

American doctors in New York have offered to treat Charlie, two congressmen have proposed to give the family U.S. residency. The internet has also raised $1.7 million to help. Even the Pope offered support, as did President Trump.