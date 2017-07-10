Authorities: Inmate dies while in a Florida jail

By Published:

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old inmate.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Jerry Allen Davis was unresponsive when the jail’s staff attempted to wake him Saturday for medical treatment. Davis died later that day at the Florida Hospital Heartland.

The Ledger of Lakeland reports Davis was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence on June 15. He was being housed in the medical dorm because he had several medical issues, including congestive heart failure and diabetes.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

