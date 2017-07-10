8 Confirmed Dead in Military Plane Crash in Mississippi

UPDATE 9:35PM

At least eight people are killed after Marine Corps KC-130 refueling aircraft crashes in Mississippi soybean field when it suffered a devastating ‘structural failure’ at 20,000 feet.

Officials have recovered eight bodies from the wreckage and are still searching .

It’s been reported that the plane could have been carrying up to nine people

Update 8:04pm

.ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) – Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region, killing at least five people aboard. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles north of Jackson.

Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead. Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.

6:25pm

Leflore County, Mississippi (WKRG) — At least four people are dead in a military plane crash in Mississippi.

The plane was an Army C-130 that took off from the Memphis area Monday carrying eight people.

The CBS station in Memphis reports the plane crashed in a field near County Road 237 and Highway 82 in Leflore Clounty.

Pictures from the scene show a large cloud of black smoke rising above the field.