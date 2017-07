Leflore County, Mississippi (WKRG) — At least four people are dead in a military plane crash in Mississippi.

The plane was an Army C-130 that took off from the Memphis area Monday carrying eight people.

The CBS station in Memphis reports the plane crashed in a field near County Road 237 and Highway 82 in Leflore Clounty.

Pictures from the scene show a large cloud of black smoke rising above the field.

Facebook user Chris Nissen took a video showing the immediate aftermath: