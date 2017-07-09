WATCH: President Trump Puts Windblown Hat On Marine, It Blows Away Again

(CNN) — It’s hard to compete with the wind at times.

Saturday as President Trump walked to Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, he stopped to grab a hat that had blown off a Marine’s head.

President Trump put the hat back on the man’s head and gave him a pat on the arm. But moments later the hat blew away again.

President Trump tried to chase the hat down again. But this time he gave the hat to another Military service member who placed it on the marine’s head.

The marine securely held his post without flinching until the President boarded the helicopter.