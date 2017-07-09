WATCH: Man Proposes As He’s Arrested

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (CNN) — An Oklahoma couple is showing the world that “through thick and thin” starts before marriage.

Police officers were in the process of arresting 35-year-old Brandon Thompson on felony warrants, when he asked them if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away. Police body cameras caught the moment as Thompson got down on one knee. The arresting officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs from the back to the front so he could place the engagement ring on her finger and she said yes.

Before officers arrived the family was in the front yard celebrating Thompson’s birthday and Independence Day, which fall on the same day.

When asked about the impromptu proposal Thompson said “when you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel.”

His new fiance pulled the couple’s savings together to bail Thompson out of jail. He was released the day after his arrest. They say they will set a wedding date once Thompson’s legal troubles are resolved.