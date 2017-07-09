Shooting Breaks Out At Gender Reveal Party: Unborn Baby, Woman Killed

What was supposed to be a celebration of new life instead became deadly in the Cincinnati area after gunfire broke out at a gender reveal party. The gunfire ended with one woman dead, a pregnant woman losing her unborn child and 3 children injured. In total nine people were shot in Hamilton County, Ohio. Their conditions range from stable to critical. A family member said a pregnant woman lost her baby after being shot in the leg. It’s unclear if it was the mother who was revealing the gender at the party. Police said the suspects fled the scene and have not yet been caught. A motive for the shooting is also not clear at this time.

