Some people in Memphis formed long lines on Saturday, thinking that an NBA star would cover their power bills. A rumor spread that former Memphis Grizzlies player, Zach Randolph, donated a-million dollars to a utility company. Randolph later tweeted that the rumor was false. However, some customers did see their bills looking lower than they should be on Friday.The power company says that was the result of a technical glitch, not Randolph paying anyone’s bills

