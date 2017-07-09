Coast Guard Investigating Sunken Vessel

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A sunken towing vessel is being investigated by a Unified Command.

Around midnight Sunday morning near Cairo, Illinois a towing vessel was reported to be sinking on the Upper Mississippi River.

On board the vessel was 79,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 1,600 gallons of lube oil, but an oil spill response organization, SWS Environmental Services, were on the scene.

So far there have been no reports of pollution and no waterway restrictions.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Coast Guard, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Tennessee Valley Towing.