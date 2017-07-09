Caught on Camera: Car Hits Cyclist And Drives Away

Natchez Trace Parkway, Franklin, TN (CBS) — The Dean of Students at University School of Nashville has been arrested and accused of hitting a bicyclist on Natchez Trace Parkway in Tennessee on Saturday July 9th in the afternoon.

58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident, reckless endangerment, and failure to render aid.

Goodman said he recorded the crash on his GoPro as he rode with his friend Tyler Noe. A white truck passes the men and then a black vehicle strikes Noe and throws him to the ground. The vehicle does not stop.

Noe was treated at the hospital and released with cuts and bruises.

Statement by the National Park Service:

WILLIAMSON CO, TN – On Saturday, July 8, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were cycling on the Natchez Trace Parkway, a designated bike route, near the Parkway’s northern terminus. A black Volvo passing the bicyclists struck Noe causing serious but non-life threatening injuries. The Volvo’s driver failed to stop and left the scene. Goodman was wearing a camera and provided a video of the incident to investigators.

Parkway Rangers and Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies identified Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, of Franklin, TN as the vehicle’s driver who left the scene. Neely was arrested on numerous charges including Reckless Endangerment (Felony), Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Immediately Notify of Accident, and Failure to Render Aid. He was booked into the Williamson County Detention Center. U.S. Park Rangers will meet with the United States Attorney’s Office next week to consider additional federal charges.

“The Natchez Trace Parkway is a designated bicycle route, and bicycle traffic increases dramatically on the weekends and holidays,” reminded Acting Chief Ranger Calvin Farmer. “In Mississippi and Tennessee, bicyclists are allowed to use the full lane of traffic to ride in when necessary. Federal regulations require bicyclists to ride single file, and riders are encouraged to move to the right to allow for vehicles to pass. It is also highly recommended riders wear high-visibility clothing and flashing front and rear lights. Vehicle drivers must provide a safe distance when overtaking and passing a bicyclist.”