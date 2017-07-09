BREAKING: Prichard Police Searching For Man Caught on Video Pleasuring Himself

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Prichard Police are searching for a man who was committing “lewd acts in a Prichard neighborhood.”

According to Prichard Police the subject is a black male in his early 20’s. He was last seen driving a Dodge Avenger 2008 to 2011 model.

The man was caught on video committing “lewd” acts in front of a home. The video was posted on Facebook and shared over 3,000 times.

Prichard Police ask anyone with information that may lead to identifying the suspect contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211 or 911.