3 Year-Old Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A 3-year-old Whitehaven toddler is dead after accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun.

Memphis Police officers were called to the 3600 block of Dutchess at the New Horizon Apartments after reports came in that the toddler accidentally shot himself. Family members identify the 3 year old as Cash Wilkerson.

Medics rushed him to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where he later died. Memphis Police continue to investigate. Family members tell Local 24 News that the little boy got a hold of his father’s gun and shot himself in the head.

People who live in the apartment complex says the tragedy is a harsh reminder of gun safety.

“Lock them up! Be responsible, guns are not toys. They are not anything you play with so if you value your family then take proper precautions when you have firearms,” said James Garner, who lives nearby the shooting.

Memphis Police say it’s an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed.