Trooper Shoots Woman on Interstate After Crash

BENSON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina state trooper shot and killed an armed woman as he investigated a wreck on the interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m.

Saturday. Baker says there was a confrontation between the woman and the trooper. She died at the hospital. The trooper was not hurt. TV footage from the shooting scene near Benson showed a white SUV turned sideways with its front bumper damaged off the side of the interstate.

Baker said in a news release the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Baker says the trooper and woman killed will be identified later and didn’t release any other details.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)