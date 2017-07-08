Timberwolves’ Taj Gibson arrested after NYC traffic stop

Al Horford, Taj Gibson
Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) chases down a loose ball against Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – New Minnesota Timberwolves player Taj Gibson was arrested for a traffic violation in New York City.

The New York Police Department says a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan made an illegal U-turn in Queens early Thursday. Police stopped the car and Gibson, who was driving, produced a suspended Illinois driver’s license.

The Star Tribune reports Gibson was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a moving violation. He’s due in court on Sept. 1.

Gibson recently agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract to play in Minnesota. The deal reunites the 32-year-old power forward with Tom Thibodeau, who coached him for five seasons in Chicago.

Gibson’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press for comment Saturday.

