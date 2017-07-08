Suspicious Object Closes Destin Nature Walk While Bomb Squad Investigated

DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) — Two people walking their dog Saturday morning found a suspicious object near Mattie Kelly Park and Nature Walk in Destin.

In a press release from OCSO, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Destin Fire Department, and EMS responded around 9:00 a.m. A parking lot close to Joe’s Bayou and the boardwalk were closed while waiting for the Bay County Bomb Squad to arrive.

Upon the Bomb Squad arrival and investigation into the object, the area was re-opened around 2:00 p.m. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office no one was injured.

Multiple agencies are investigating to determine if the object was intended to be a destructive device. If the agencies determine it was a destructive device they will investigate the person responsible for creating it and placing the object in the park.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.