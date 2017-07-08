Six Injured after Two-Vehicle Crash in Molino

Molino, FL (WKRG)- According to NorthEscambia.com six people, including three juveniles, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Molino at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97.

The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS to Pensacola area hospitals for treatment of none life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened after noon when a Lincoln MKZ and Toyota Prius collided. The MKZ came to stop in the intersection; the Prius crashed into a deep concrete culvert in front of a Tom Thumb store.

The accident remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol