Police Ride Honoring Officers that Died 1 Year Ago in Police Ambush

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) — Dallas is marking the first anniversary of the nation’s deadliest attack on law enforcement since 9-11.

A memorial motorcycle ride got underway Saturday, to honor five officers who were gunned down on July 7th, 2016. The city is holding a number of other memorial events throughout the weekend.

Police said Micah Johnson ambushed the officers at the end of a peaceful protest against police shootings. Nine more officers were injured, along with two civilians, before Johnson was killed by police.

The attack is still considered an open investigation.