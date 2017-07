MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Unit, spotted a Tiger shark off the Gulf Coast.

OCSO posted video on their Facebook page saying, “Mr Tiger shark just cruising ’round the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and spotted by #OCSO Marine Unit Deputy Daryl Culberson on patrol”

In the video, the shark seems to be relaxing as it bobs it’s head in and out of the water. The shark also seems to eat a couple items floating on the top of the water.