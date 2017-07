MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for a missing 80-year old woman who was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Saturday July 8, 2017.

The last location Retha Jackson was seen is in the 6100 block of Biloxi Avenue. Jackson suffers from dementia and has been known to be found near churches.

If anyone knows where Jackson may be, please call (251) 208-7211