Man Arrested After Children Found Outside Naked

LYMAN, Maine (CNN) — A father in Maine is facing child endangerment charges, after his two kids were found wandering naked around their neighborhood.

Troopers say Christopher Peare was playing video games and smoking pot before his arrest Thursday night.  His daughters- aged two and three – apparently climbed out a window in his mobile home in Lyman.  Investigators say Peare had no idea that they were missing for an hour and a half.

Both children are okay and they were later relocated with other relatives.

Peare was charged with the same crime five years ago after an incident involving another child.

 

