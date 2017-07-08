“Hot Doughnuts Now” Sign Too Hot!

Destin, Florida (WKRG) – Krispy Kreme’s “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign is like a siren’s call to a lot of us.

Mmmm… original glazed right off the conveyor belt. Oops, sorry, back to the news story!

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

This morning, firefighters in Okaloosa County came in with sirens blaring to answer the call of a “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign that got a little TOO hot.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters actually had to put out the sign at Krispy Kreme’s location in Destin.

The Sheriff’s Office says “no people- or doughnuts” were hurt.

