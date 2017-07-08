“Hot Doughnuts Now” Sign Too Hot!

Destin, Florida (WKRG) – Krispy Kreme’s “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign is like a siren’s call to a lot of us.

Mmmm… original glazed right off the conveyor belt. Oops, sorry, back to the news story!

This morning, firefighters in Okaloosa County came in with sirens blaring to answer the call of a “Hot Doughnuts Now” sign that got a little TOO hot.

According to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters actually had to put out the sign at Krispy Kreme’s location in Destin.

The Sheriff’s Office says “no people- or doughnuts” were hurt.