Fatal Hit and Run On Davis Highway in Florida

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) —  A fatal hit and run occurred in Escambia County on Friday around 11:10 p.m.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway patrol, an unidentified person was driving southbound on Davis Highway in a dark colored SUV or minivan.

Authorities were able to collect surveillance video from a local business.  The video showed pedestrian Rebecca Simmons, a 21-years old from Pensacola, Florida, had either fallen down or laid down in front of Chancie’s Bar on Davis Highway.

Escambia County EMS transported Simmons to Sacred heart Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sargent Padgett at 850-471-6921

 

