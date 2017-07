MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

A 40-year old man seeking medical attention was transported off a Carnival Triumph cruise ship.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday the Coast Guard received a request for a medevac of a man experiencing a gastrointestinal condition.

The Coast Guard responded by sending a boat from Venice, Louisiana. The crew arrived to the Carnival Triumph around 10:27 p.m. and transported the man to Station Venice where he received medical attention.