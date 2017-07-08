Blue Angels Announce Officers for 2018 Air Shows

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Blue Angels announced Saturday July 8th, 2017 the officers who have been selected for the 2018 air show season.

The Squadron selected two F/S-18 demonstration Pilots, a C-130 Demonstration Pilot, a Maintenance officer, and Public Affairs Officer to join a previously selected Commanding Officer on the 2018 team.

They are 30-year old Marine Maj. Jeffrey Mullins, 31-year old Navy Lt. Andre Webb, 28-year old Marine Capt. Beau Mabery, 38-year old Navy Lt. Garrett Hopkins, and 36-year old Navy Lt. David Gardner.