Blue Angels Announce Officers for 2018 Air Shows

By Published: Updated:
The Blue Angels are back home in Pensacola.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The Blue Angels announced Saturday July 8th, 2017 the officers who have been selected for the 2018 air show season.

The Squadron selected two F/S-18 demonstration Pilots, a C-130 Demonstration Pilot, a Maintenance officer, and Public Affairs Officer to join a previously selected Commanding Officer on the 2018 team.

They are 30-year old Marine Maj. Jeffrey Mullins, 31-year old Navy Lt. Andre Webb, 28-year old Marine Capt. Beau Mabery, 38-year old Navy Lt. Garrett Hopkins, and 36-year old Navy Lt. David Gardner.

Maj. Mullins
Lt. Webb
Capt. Mabery
Lt. Hopkins
Lt. Gardner

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s