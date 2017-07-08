Barack Obama Holding Baby Photo Goes Viral

By Published: Updated:

(CNN) — A 6-month old girl in Alaska became an internet celebrity courtesy of former President Obama.

The picture of little Giselle being held by Obama went viral.

Giselle’s mom, Jolene Jackinsky, snapped the photo at Alaska’s Anchorage International Airport Monday morning.

She says they ran into Obama as he headed back home from vacation.  He walked up to them and asked to hold Giselle, and talked about how quickly kids grow up.

Jackinsky said that it felt unreal to meed the former Commander-in-Chief, whom she described as really friendly.

