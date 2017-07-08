AFC Mobile wraps up home schedule in front of record crowd

MOBILE, Ala. – AFC Mobile may be the newest team here in town, but they already have a large and growing fan base. Friday night’s crowd was announced as more than 1,000 in attendance.

It feels like just the start of big things for soccer here in Mobile.

“We hoped to do well, and in fact better than other teams in the league, but we’ve blown it out of the water. My understanding is that we had over 1,000 here tonight, if we keep doing that this is going to grow and grow here,” said supporter Michael Linder.

“Game one, we were saying 100 or 150 would be great and we had 807. So we were blown away. We wanted to hit that 1,000 mark all year and we finally did it,” said Dir. of Communication Mitchell Kahalley.

In their first season in the Gulf Coast Premier League, AFC Mobile’s record may not be what they hoped. But a look in the stands, and you quickly find a new measuring stick for success.

“We did it to bring a team for the fans that we know are here in Mobile, and to give these great athletes that we have a chance to showcase their talents,” said Kahalley.

Each match is a chance for local talent to showcase their skills. And if you want to join the supporters section, well you better be in top form as well.

“It’s very hard on your vocal chords, it’s very hot and sweaty and it’s as much fun as I think you can have at a sporting event,” said Linder.