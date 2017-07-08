Fire Destroys Historic School Building in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Fire destroyed the Glenys T. Mason learning center of the campus of Mary B. Austin Elementary School. Members of the MFRD were called to the scene at about 1:30 this morning.

No injuries were reported. The building was part of the original school building. It was not attached to the current school. While the fire obliterated the old building it only caused minor damage to some windows on the main building and caused some damage to a playground. The cause is under investigation but a school official says the early speculation puts the blame on a lightening strike.



The principal of the school, Dr. Amanda Jones, posted on the Mary B. Austin Elementary School’s Facebook page. She said, “The historical Glenys Mason Building, renamed after a long-time principal of Austin, was a staple to our school and the Spring Hill Community. Our loss is unfortunate, but I am also very thankful no students or staff were present and that the fire was contained quickly before causing extensive damage to our main buildings. A special thanks to our vigilant neighbor who reported the fire, our wonderful firemen and emergency personnel who assisted during the incident, and our MCPSS security who reported to assist.”

She continued stating, “I regret having to share this news, but please know that we will be ready with open arms to welcome our students back to school in just a few short weeks.”