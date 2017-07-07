TRAFFIC ALERT: Back-Up on I-10 Westbound Near Florida-Alabama State Line

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Traffic is backed up Friday morning on Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes near the Florida-Alabama state line.

The back-up begins near mile marker 53, which is about three miles east of the Baldwin Beach Express exit. Traffic is currently backed up all the way into Florida.

At this time, it is unknown what is causing the back-up, but callers to News Five say a bad traffic accident is the cause of the crash.

News Five is working to gather more information and will bring you an update when available.