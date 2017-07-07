Teens Sick After Eating Marijuana Gummy Bears

Related Coverage Candy Rush: Disguising Illegal Drugs

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Police in LaPorte County, Indiana have recovered gummy bear candy laced with THC, which is the main ingredient in marijuana.

Captain Mike Kellems of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says, “We’ve seen marijuana and drugs that come in all types of forms, we made those traffic stops in the past, but never something that comes in the form of a gummy bear and obviously with that high of a concentration of THC.”

Police say 11 teens split six of these in half last night while camping. One of them called 9-1-1 and waited along the road for help to arrive. They were hallucinating and were experiencing fast heart rates with pain down their legs.

The authorities say all of the teens were from Fishers, Indiana were staying with a relative of one of the teens here in Laporte County.

Police say lab tests at the hospital later showed the teens had high levels of THC in their system.

The EMS administrator, Andrew McGuire says, “Often times, especially in this case with a gummy bear, we have no idea what was in that and that’s the case often times of some of these drugs that are ingested. The users have no idea and us as first responders have no idea what they’ve ingested.”

First responders say this is the first time they’ve responded to an incident like this.

Police say the teens making the call for help could have prevented something worse from happening.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office wants to makes sure that no matter the reason for their medical issue, they want people to feel free to call them if they need help. “Our main concern, even though there is a criminal issue and criminal element here, our main concern is for the well-being and the safety of anybody,” he says.

Police say several of the teens have been released from the hospital. Investigators say the drugs may have been purchased out of state and brought back here to use. The LaPorte County Prosecutor will review this case to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.