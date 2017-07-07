Sword vs Broomstick Battle for Beer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A battle for beer pitted a sword-wielding robber against a Florida convenience store owner armed with a broomstick, and victory went to the store owner. Tallahassee

Tallahassee police report that an officer driving by the store Thursday night saw a man acting suspiciously while leaving the store and detained him after the store owner yelled, “Stop him.” Police said 47-year-old Reginald Lide had entered the store holding a sword upright and demanding a beer. The store owner defended himself with a broomstick before the man fled. Officers recovered a 2-foot-long sword and charged Lide with robbery with a weapon. He was being held at the Leon County

Jail records didn’t list an attorney. It was the fifth time since October that Lide has been arrested in Tallahassee.

 

