Single Crash Claims life of Pensacola Motorcyclist

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)- A single motorcycle crash has claimed the life of 25-year-old Keith Smith of Pensacola.

The accident occured Thursday night at 9 o’clock on the intersections of Marcus Point Blvd and Enterprise Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol accident report shows Smith was riding a Suzi MTCY traveling within the eastbound lane of Marcus Point Blvd where he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Smith striked a concrete curb still eastbound in the median where he struck a concrete light pole.

Smith was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.