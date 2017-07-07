Semmes Woman Ejected, Killed in Crash in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman from Semmes, Ala. was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident on a state highway.

46-year-old Dorothy Meehan was killed in the crash on Alabama 217, also known as Lott Road, Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. about two miles north of Prichard.

According to Alabama State Troopers, Meehan left the roadway, struck several trees and her 2011 Ford Taurus overturned. She was thrown from the vehicle and troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency crews transported Meehan to USA Medical Center where she later died.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.