Police: Man arrested for killing a man in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a man named as a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a parking lot has been arrested.

44-year-old Marcus Reginald “Reggie” Hosey was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Arthur Etheridge.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the O’Neal Road Apartments on Thursday morning.

Etheridge was pronounced dead at the hospital. Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen says Hosey was not armed when police found him. Bromen says police are investigating why the men were in the parking lot since they did not live at the apartment complex.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for Hosey. It’s unclear if Hosey has a lawyer.

