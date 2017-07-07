Mother charged in deaths of 4 kids, father found slain in Georgia stabbing

Related Coverage Man, 4 Children Found Dead Inside Home in Georgia

LOGANVILLE, GA — Police have identified the victims in Thursday’s brutal stabbing in Loganville, in which they say a 33-year-old woman killed her husband and four of her five young children.

Isabel Martinez is in the Gwinnett County Jail, charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated assault and on hold for federal immigration officials.

Those killed in the early-morning stabbings — which Martinez, herself, called 911 to report — were listed by the Gwinnett County Police Department as:

Martin Romero, 33

Isabela Martinez, 10

Dacota Romero, 7

Dillan Romero, 4

Axel Romero, 2

Nine-year-old Diana Romero also was brutally attacked in the stabbing. She was in serious, but stable, condition Thursday night at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, according to police.

Pihera said Martinez has been cooperative with investigators, but that police are not releasing a motive in the stabbings at this time.

Gwinnett County Police say they were called at 4:47 a.m. Thursday by Martinez from the family’s home on Emory Lane in Loganville.

Police arrived to find the victims apparently stabbed and Martinez was taken to Gwinnett County Police headquarters for questioning.