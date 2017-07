MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 40-year-old.

Bakari Hamilton, 40, was reported missing by his mother on Thursday. He was last seen in the area of the Springhill Recreation Center located at 1151 Springhill Avenue on Tuesday, June 27.

If located or you know his whereabouts please call (251) 208-7211.