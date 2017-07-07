Mississippi nurse practitioner arrested in opioid case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A 59-year-old Pike County nurse practitioner has been arrested in a continuing crackdown on opioid abuse.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Susan Duncan, of Summit, on a charge of possession of more than 2,500 dosages of Tramadol 50 mg tablets.

MBN Director John Dowdy says the drug is an opiate used typically in the treatment of patients suffering from severe chronic pain.

He said in a news release Thursday that agents seized 6,000 dosages of the substance from Duncan along with a hand gun.

Duncan is being held at the Pike County Jail. Bond had not been set and it was unknown if she has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)