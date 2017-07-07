Local Boat ‘Done Deal’ Wins $1M Prize for Blue Marlin Catch

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A boat based out of Orange Beach, Ala. has won a worldwide competition for Blue Marlin fishing.

The boat ‘Done Deal’ was named the winner of the grand prize in the Blue Marlin World Cup Thursday evening. The boat won the prize of $1 Million with a 600 lbs. blue marlin that was caught in the Gulf of Mexico.

The fish was caught on Independence Day (July 4) by angler Wilks Hammock who sat in the fighting chair to bring the monster fish into the boat. The Blue Marlin was weighed in at Orange Beach Marina.

The Blue Marlin World Cup is a global tournament that allows anglers to catch Blue Marlin around the world. However, it is not cheap to enter the tournament. It costs $8,000 per boat to enter the competition and the contest is a winner take all event.

News 5 is working to catch up with the folks on the Done Deal and will have more tonight on News Five.